Two Years of Progress in WSU’s 15 Equity Goals

In order to eliminate equity gaps in education, wealth, and upward mobility, institutions of higher education must take a hard look internally and follow up with intentional steps to undo harm, increase support for students of color, and build in new processes that look through an equity lens.

Winona State University has taken this responsibility seriously.

In honor of Black History Month, WSU is taking the opportunity — much like it did last year — to check in on the 15 goals outlined in 2020 for increasing racial equity and eliminating racism, to see how much progress has been made, or not made.

Jonathan Locust, the Associate Vice President of Equity and Inclusive Excellence at WSU, went through each of the 15 goals to talk about progress, point to others who have more knowledge on a specific goal, and shed light on initiatives outside of the specific goals.

One element that’s not covered in the goals below is the continued engagement with the entire WSU community that Locust and others within the Office of Equity and Inclusive Excellence are leading, with the partnership of others.

That engagement includes events like the Wealth Building Series and the Expanding Perspective Series, which help bring awareness of non-dominant experiences and teach students, as well as the community, the skills they need to increase equity.

The Wealth Building Series, Locust explained, helps students and community members learn steps and actions they can take to build wealth. The series includes six sessions focused on the basics of wealth, credit, investing, paying off debt, budgeting, and entrepreneurship.

“It’s valuable because there’s equity gaps in wealth that exist between different demographics and we’re an office that helps close those gaps and educate others about those gaps,” Locust said.

The six presentations are created in a way that participants need zero knowledge prior to stepping in, but will walk away with tools, ideas, and knowledge to help strengthen their financial skillset.

“The goal is really freedom,” Locust said. “Learning financial tools means learning how to have the freedom to explore and sustain yourself without having to worry about day-to-day finances.”

The Expanding Perspective Series is about learning from others’ experiences.

“The goal of the Expanding Perspectives Series is to inspire campus dialogue, community engagement, and education and learning,” said Nahla Lee, the Intercultural Completion Coordinator who organizes the series. “It makes space for non-dominant narratives and for folks to share their experiences and truths.”

Lee hopes to see the series, which has been ongoing since 2020, expand.

“I would love to grow the Expanding Perspective Series and partner with other colleges and academic departments across campus to bring in speakers to spotlight any issues, concerns, or successes that show up in their respective fields,” Lee said.

When acknowledging Black History Month, Locust said the focus has been less on talking about Black History Month and more on actions items that will impact students and the WSU community.

“This is how we provide skills to specific categories while teaching others along the way,” Locust said.