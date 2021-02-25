Staying Transparent with WSU’s Racial Equity Goals

Celebrating, uplifting, and working toward equity for people of color is not a once a year activity.

It’s a continuous journey, and one that Winona State University is dedicated to.

In honor of Black History Month, WSU is taking the opportunity to check in on its goals for increasing racial equity and eliminating racism to see how much progress has been made, or not made.

Speaking with Jonathan Locust, the Associate Vice President of Equity and Inclusive Excellence at WSU, he went through each of the 15 goals to check in on its progress.

“Without a doubt, the university has made significant headway toward its goals,” Locust said.

Intensive year-long conversations about race and equity have been ongoing, a George Floyd scholarship has been created, workshops and trainings are underway, a fund to support equity is being established, and a task force is exploring ways to include anti-racism classes as a core requirement.

Other areas didn’t progress as much as planned, including creating a Bias Response Team or requiring diversity statements from new applicants to positions at WSU.

There is more work to be done.

Equity is achieved when there are no gaps in power, access, opportunities, treatment, impacts, and outcomes, Locust explained as he shared what the Inclusive Excellence Committee has outlined. It will take continued focus and intention to identify gaps, analyze history, practices and policies, and then come up with solutions, assess the impact and repeat the process again.

Efforts will continue to be an all year, every year, journey.