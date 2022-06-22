WSU Students Intern with Minnesota Twins

Working with the Minnesota Twins’ coaching staff has been a lifelong dream for Blake Kretovics ’22.

Now, the Winona State University student is living that dream.

With a five-year contract finalized this year, students like Kretovics who are in WSU’s Exercise Science program have the opportunity to intern with the Minnesota Twins.

“The Minnesota Twins sought out our university and our program because we have strength and conditioning coaches and because they trust the caliber of our students,” WSU Professor of Exercise Science Erin White said.

The first 600-hour internship started earlier this year with WSU student Nathan Effertz ’22. Since then, the internship baton has been passed on to Kretovics, who started this summer. As a valued part of the coaching staff, interns lead warmups, help train athletes, and learn to use equipment in high caliber professional settings.

By stepping into the territory of elite athletic training, students are not only breaking through barriers of the industry that are normally hard to get past, but are also getting superior hands-on education in the strength and conditioning field.