WSU Hosts Fall 2017 Commencement Ceremonies



Close to 500 students will participate in the Winona State University Fall 2017 Commencement ceremonies Friday, Dec. 8, in McCown Gymnasium in Memorial Hall on the Winona campus.

The morning ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. and include the College of Business, the College of Education, and the College of Science and Engineering. The afternoon ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. and include the College of Liberal Arts and the College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

Doors open one hour prior to each ceremony.

A live stream of the ceremonies will be available online at: http://www.winona.edu/graduation/live-stream.asp.

Alternate viewing locations will be available in the Integrated Wellness Complex, room 143.

The comments of a graduating student are featured as part of each Winona State Commencement ceremony. The morning ceremony will feature Kelsy Kelly from Lancaster, Wis. Kelly will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education: Early Childhood Education. The afternoon ceremony will feature Andrea Boe from Amery, Wis. Boe will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communications: Public Relations.

WSU students Ella Dierberger, a Theatre major from Milwaukee, Wis., and Wesley Holm, a Psychology major from Champlin, Minn., will introduce the degree candidates.

The Commencement ceremonies will be broadcast live on HBC TV 25. HBC TV 25 will also rebroadcast the morning ceremony at noon Saturday, Dec. 9, and the afternoon ceremony at 7 p.m. Sunday Dec. 10.

For more information, visit http://www.winona.edu/graduation/commencement.asp or call the University Communications Office at 507-457-5024.