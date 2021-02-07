WSU Supports its Community Amidst the Pandemic

A community of learners improving our world, Winona State University and its Warriors have been stepping up to support the needs presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, whether through efforts by current students, faculty, alumni, or the institution itself.

When local healthcare workers needed medical equipment, WSU jumped into action to donate thousands of N95 respirators, hospital beds, thermometer covers and more. When it was apparent the Winona community needed a free way to test for COVID-19, WSU offered physical space, on-site workers, and more to make it happen. Or when Winona residents were no longer able to access a free face-to-face clinic for health and wellness, WSU students and faculty banded together to find a way to offer the resources online.

That doesn’t include the many alumni who found their own ways to help – whether it was through personally organizing the effort to feed hundreds of youth who were deprived of school lunches, or by finding innovative ways to connect elementary students to their school work and each other.

Directly and indirectly, WSU has been there to support the Winona community and beyond in the effort to overcome a world-wide pandemic.