Free COVID-19 Testing Available to Community Sept. 15-16

Winona State University is partnering with the Minnesota Department of Health, local public health officials, and other higher education institutions in Winona to host a free community COVID-19 testing event.

The event will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 15, and Wednesday, Sept. 16, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., in the parking lot of WSU’s Integrated Wellness Complex (IWC), located at the intersection of Mark and Main Streets. Testing is free for all – no insurance needed.

“Winona State is pleased to partner with the Minnesota Department of Health and others in our community on this important effort,” said Connie Kamara, director of WSU’s Health & Wellness Services. “We are encouraging all students, faculty, staff, and community members to take advantage of this free testing opportunity, regardless of whether or not they are exhibiting symptoms.”

“We recognize the large role our campus and its constituents play in the community, and we are committed to taking any action we can to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” added WSU President Scott R. Olson. “This free testing event will give us a better idea of the current level of COVID-19 in Winona, which will in turn help guide us in containing it and ensuring our entire community is healthy and safe.”

Both drive-up and walk-up testing will be available. Those who drive up are asked to enter Mark Street from Huff Street and proceed to the IWC parking lot. Those driving up will remain in their cars while the test is administered.

To help avoid long lines, all attendees are asked to pre-register for a specific time at www.primarybio.com/r/winona.

Students, faculty and staff of WSU are also asked to complete the Self-Report Form at wsu.mn/covid-report if they test positive so the university can take necessary actions based on the existing virus level.

Sponsors of the event include: City of Winona, Winona State University, Winona Health, Winona County Public Health, Winona County, Winona County Emergency Management, Saint Mary’s University, Minnesota State College Southeast, Minnesota Department of Health