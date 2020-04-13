WSU Supports Winona Health

Winona State University is partnering with Winona Health in a rapid response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The College of Nursing and Health Sciences and WSU Emergency Management team has collectively provided medical equipment and PPE, along with iPads loaned by IT to Winona Health to keep the medical community supplied and protected in the fight against Covid-19.

As part of Governor Walz’s state plan, universities were asked to inventory and donate what they could. In response, College of Nursing SIM Labs on both WSU campuses quickly gathered and delivered the following critical care items:

2,300 N95 respirators

1,380 masks

28 safety goggles

13, 700 gloves

29 reusable/washable gowns

40 disposable isolation gowns

9 hospital beds and mattresses

7 bedside tables

4 IV poles

2 carescopes

2 gurneys

40 thermometer covers

The iPads will enable Winona Health’s healthcare providers with more flexibility and increased capacity in offering remote appointments and telehealth options.

To further support the medical community, Winona State is housing a small number of medical personnel from Winona Health in dorm rooms at Tau Center on its West Campus. Some of these individuals are medical personnel who need a local place to stay, while others are trying to protect their families at home from possible exposure. WSU is continuing discussions with Winona Health (in conjunction with the county) for expanding its use of Tau Center as the need increases.

