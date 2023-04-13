Winona State Hosts STEM Showcase

On Wednesday, April 19, Winona State University will host a STEM Showcase Day for high school students and their families to tour the university’s STEM facilities.

The event coincides with the annual Judith Ramaley Research Celebration, a day for Winona State undergraduate and graduate students to present research and creative achievements.

During the STEM Showcase Day’s morning and afternoon sessions, groups of high school students and families will attend the Ramaley Celebration and a student panel. They’ll also receive in-depth tours of various STEM facilities on campus.

“We want to open up prospective students and families to see some of the research that goes on [at Winona State],” explained Laura McCauley, an Advising Specialist in the College of Science and Engineering.

At larger universities, students often don’t get the opportunity to use high-end equipment and machinery, McCauley said. Many times, that’s left to graduate level students or faculty.

“Here… students get a tremendous amount of hands-on experience working machinery,” McCauley said.

Winona State students Lindsey Arndt and Meg Kaufenberg-Lashua have seen numerous benefits from their own research experiences.