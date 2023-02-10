WSU Dedicates Gretchen Cohenour Dance Studio

Winona State University will celebrate the official dedication of the Gretchen Cohenour Dance Studio in Memorial Hall at 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, in WSU’s Business Engagement Center in Somsen Hall.

The naming ceremony is part of a day-long celebration that includes open studio time, a meet and greet, and more. All events are free and open to the public, and attendees are asked to register online at: https://wsu.mn/dancescape-reunion

Cohenour joined the Winona State community in 1989 and served many years as a faculty member before retiring in 2021 with Emerita status. She has received numerous awards and recognitions during her career, including having her choreography presented by the Southern Theatre in the McKnight Fellows Concert and MDT Concert. In addition, her piece entitled “Deja Trois” was featured in the Gala Concert at the American College Dance Festival.