WSU History Professor Offers Perspective on Family Separation Practice and Policy

Winona State University History Professor and Author Colette Hyman recently penned an opinion piece for MinnPost entitled, “Family separation: Not as new as we would like to think.”

Dr. Hyman encourages readers to look beyond current media coverage to understand the long history of family-separation practice and policy in the United States.

“As long as we accept such policies, we remain complicit in a system that targets so many ‘others’ while allowing the rest of us to believe that what we are seeing on the border has nothing to do with us,” writes Dr. Hyman.

Dr. Hyman’s teaching areas include U.S. History with specialties in the 20th century, women and the role of food in world history.She is the author of Staging Strikes: Workers’ Theatre and the American Labor Movement in the 1930s and Dakota Women’s Work: Creativity, Culture, & Exile.

About WSU History & Legal Studies

The WSU Department of History and Legal Studies offers majors in four areas (History, Social Science/History Teaching, and Legal Studies). The department believes the disciplines of history and the liberal arts provide students with critical 21st century skills sought by employers. Graduates from the Department of History and Legal Studies find employment in a diverse range of occupations including law, education, banking and insurance, public history, non-profit organizations, management, sales and marketing. The Department of History and Legal Studies actively supports additional learning and engagement activities outside of the walls of the traditional classroom, including support of active student organizations and honor societies, undergraduate research and presentation opportunities, collaboration with local and regional museums and promotion of multiple on campus guest speakers.