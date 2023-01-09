WSU Announces Education Dean

Winona State University announces the appointment of Scott Sorvaag to the position of Dean of the College of Education, effective July 1, 2023.

Sorvaag is currently the Chair for Undergraduate Teacher Education at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota. Additional positions held at Saint Mary’s include: Director of General Education, Dean of Education, and Chair of Undergraduate Teacher Education. He also previously served as an Elementary Teacher for Rapid City Area Schools and an Elementary School Principal for Arlington Elementary School.

“Dr. Sorvaag will bring to WSU his clear vision, demonstrated success in leadership, and deep understanding of the needs of both teachers and learners,” said Dr. Darrell Newton, WSU Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs. “We are excited to welcome him to our campus community.”

Sorvaag earned his Bachelor of Arts in History and Government/International Affairs and his Elementary Teaching Certification from Augustana College. He earned his Master of Arts in Educational Administration from the University of South Dakota, and his Doctor of Education in Leadership from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota.

Sorvaag assumes leadership of the College of Education from Dr. Ted Reilly, who was appointed interim dean in 2022.