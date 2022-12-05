Working Hard to Work Ahead

As a first-generation student, Mikaela Mohr feels the biggest lessons she learned at Winona State University were about the value of support from others and the importance of believing in yourself. 
I gained several mentors at WSU, and they helped me see the potential I didn’t realize I possessed. Every success thus far has stemmed from support within the university. You’re nevernot enough to try something new; who knows, you might just be better than you thought!
Mikaela Mohr

Commencement Speaker, Winona State University

Growing up in Winona, Minn., Mohr had a different perspective on the WSU student experience. She took classes through the postsecondary enrollment options (PSEO) program while in high school and originally chose WSU for its location and price. 

“But I quickly fell in love with the campus, staff, students, and overall welcoming and inclusive atmosphere,” she added. 

Following her high school graduation, Mohr enrolled at WSU and began pursuing a major in Marketing with a minor in Professional Selling. She became involved in the College of Business club, the Dean’s Advisory Board, and the Sales Team, all in various leadership positions. 

Thanks to credits earned through PSEO, Mohr completed her four-year program in just two years. She will graduate debt-free thanks to the Miss Winona 2022 Scholarship and her philosophy of “working hard to work ahead.” 

One of Mohr’s fondest memories is winning the Intercollegiate National Shore Sales Challenge (NSSC) Competition – the first in WSU’s history.  

“I saw hard work come to light, and support from peers, mentors, and faculty I never imagined possible,” she said. “Being on the sales team has shown me what a true ‘team’ looks like.” 

Overall, the knowledge and skills Mohr gained through her Winona State experience resulted in multiple job offers before she even graduated. She will begin her new job in the sales department at C. H. Robinson in January 2023. 

I’m proud to graduate with my B.S. in Marketing and minor in Professional Selling from Winona State University. The Professional Selling Minor (and sales team) has 100 percent job placement. The College of Business is AACSBaccredited, which is rare among colleges. I know my education is truly valuable.
Mikaela Mohr

Commencement Speaker, Winona State University

