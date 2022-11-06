Winona State Maintains Status as Best in the Midwest

For the 19th consecutive year, Winona State University ranks among the “Best in the Midwest” according to the Princeton Review.

The Princeton Review recognized 655 colleges in the “2023 Best Colleges: Region by Region” publication. WSU was listed among 158 colleges in the Midwestern list.

Colleges included in the list are considered “academically outstanding and well worth consideration” in prospective students’ college search, according to the Princeton Review website.

Student surveys were also considered in the criteria for the accolade. The comments below were featured on Winona State’s profile on The Princeton Review’s website.