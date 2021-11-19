WSU Named One of the Country’s Greenest Colleges

The Princeton Review chose 420 schools that got the green rating out of 840 colleges. The rankings were constructed by surveying school administrators.

Some of the key factors in the questions were: Whether students have a quality of life on campus that is both healthy and sustainable, how well a school is preparing students for employment in an increasingly green economy, and how environmentally responsible a school’s policies are.

Winona State University has now been recognized for its eleventh year in a row as one of the country’s most environmentally responsible colleges in The Princeton Review’s annual “Guide to Green Colleges”

What helped Winona as being a green college is that Winona State University also has a Student Green Fee which provides funding for projects and resources to promote environmental sustainability and enhance the student experience at WSU.

The Student Green Fee integrates sustainability across the curriculum and student life so that all students can advance their knowledge, skills, and awareness of environmental stewardship and sustainability.

The Green Action Project (GAP) fills the gap between funds collected through student green fees and sustainability projects across campus. Any WSU student, faculty, or staff member may apply for the Green Action Project. GAP funding is allocated for projects that increase the use of renewable energy on campus, increase the energy efficiency of our facilities, reduce waste on campus, encourage sustainable behaviors, and research for any Winona State student or faculty to make a difference for a greener world.

Finally, Winona State University signed a university’s Climate Action Plan which commits WSU to become climate-neutral by 2050. The university also partnered with private industry to complete a $1.6 million Guaranteed Energy Savings Contract, which will install energy-saving facility upgrades across the campus.