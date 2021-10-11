WSU Department of Theatre & Dance Presents “The Moors”

Winona State University Department of Theatre & Dance will present The Moors, by Jen Silverman at 7:30 PM on Wednesday October 13th through Saturday October 16th in the Vivian Fusillo Theatre of the DuFresne Performing Arts Center.

“Wuthering Heights Gone Rogue”

Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for general public. Tickets are available at the box office. The box office opens for 1 hour prior to the 7:30 p.m. performance each night.

The cast list includes Miranda Bondeson of Rosemount, Minnesota, Christina Bisola Ojo of Cottage Grove, Minnesota, Darien Odeta Hilmerson of Rochester, Minnesota, Vix Weiland of Fort Dodge, Iowa, Aiden Noth of Holmen, Wisconsin, & Louisa Schirmacher of Fridley, Minnesota.

The WSU Department of Theatre & Dance is accredited by the National Association of Schools of Theatre (NAST).

For more information, contact Jim Williams jiwilliams@winona.edu.

Silverman has received the Yale Drama Series Award, Lilly Award, Kennedy Center’s Paula Vogel Playwriting Award, MacDowell Fellow, the Helen Merrill Fund Award in 2015, and the PoNY Fellowship (2016-2017).