WSU Alumna Bonnie Clipper Earns Lifetime Achievement

Winona, MN – Winona State University Alumna Dr. Bonnie Clipper ‘87 has been selected as a Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing. She will be recognized at the Academy’s annual Health Policy Conference Oct. 7-9, 2021in Washington, DC.

“It is an honor to be inducted into the Academy with the other 2021 fellows,” said Clipper, “I am grateful to WSU for kick-starting my career in nursing.”

Clipper has served as a leader in the healthcare field for over 20 years. She currently serves as the Chief Clinical Officer for the employee recognition platform, Wambi, which serves as a resource for health-tech start-ups; and helps to innovate nursing practice and the nursing workforce across the nation. In addition, she serves as a member of the WSU Foundation Board of Trustees, as a guest Lecturer at WSU, and a Lecturer at Baylor University.

Clipper is among 225 distinguished individuals selected by the Academy to be inducted into the 2021 Class of Fellows.

With more than 2,800 Fellows, the Academy represents nursing’s most accomplished leaders in policy, research, administration, practice, and academia. Hundreds of applications are considered in the competitive and rigorous process to be selected as a Fellow, and this lifetime achievement is exclusively reserved for professionals with significant contributions to health and health care.