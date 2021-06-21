$12M Energy Project Steps WSU Closer to Net Zero

By Fall of next year, the largest solar panel energy system on any Minnesota State campus will be right here at Winona State University.

That’s just one part of the $12 million campus-wide building efficiency and renewable energy effort that WSU is moving forward with after getting approval from the MN State System’s Board of Trustees on June. 16. Through the state’s Guaranteed Energy Savings Program and a partnership with the construction engineering firm McKinstry, the project will cut carbon emissions by 25 percent a year, save 16 percent in gallons of water used a year, and will include drastic energy conservation upgrades within 10 different areas of impact on campus.

After the project is complete, WSU will be the most efficient university in the MN State System in terms of energy cost compared to the amount of building space used on campus.

“Our mission is to be a community of learners improving our world,” WSU President Scott Olson said. “This energy project helps us serve our community, helps students studying data collected on energy use, and helps us improve our world by keeping the university sustainable into the future.”