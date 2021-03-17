WSU President Olson to Host Rockin’ Radio Show

by | Mar 17, 2021 | Campus News, Community, Events, Faculty Staff News, Featured Post, Top Stories, Twitter, Update, WSU News | 0 comments

For those ready to rock out while listening to some entertaining commentary, best tune in to KQAL 89.5 FM on Wednesday, Mar. 24.

Chiming in from Winona State University’s campus, President Scott Olson will host his official radio program “Working on a Dream” from 4-6 p.m. with co-host Clara Kuerschner, the WSU Student Senate President.

With a chance to win a few prizes, listeners can jam with the President to the theme of “Classic Rock” with a song list plentiful with musical talents like Pink Floyd, Dire Straits, the Beatles and much more.

Olson joins the KQAL team each semester to host his official program, “Working on a Dream.” Olson was appointed the 15th president of Winona State in May 2012. He is an Emmy Award Winner and has a background in communication studies. To listen to the show online visit www.kqal.org. To listen to previous KQAL programs with President Olson, visit his Insights blog (https://news.winona.edu/insights/).  

KQAL is the only full service, independent radio station in Winona and has been serving the area since 1975. KQAL is operated by the Mass Communication Department at WSU and is staffed primarily by student volunteers. It has a dual mission: to provide career training for students interested in radio broadcasting as well as to provide the residents of southeastern Minnesota and Western Wisconsin with quality educational and entertaining programming.

The following two tabs change content below.

Roberta Kennedy

Roberta is a Public Relations Major with an Advertising Minor. She is from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota and her interests include listening to music, hanging out with friends and writing.

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *