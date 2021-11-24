WSU hosts New WinterFest

by | Nov 24, 2021 | Community, Events, Featured Post, Top Stories, WSU News | 0 comments

Winona State University will host WinterFest from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, in Kryzsko Commons.
This family-friendly event is free and open to the community, and will include a magician, winter-themed stress relief events, and much more!

From 5 to 7 p.m. activities include: Cookie Decorating and Hot Chocolate, Card Making for Senior Citizens, and Making Photo Snow Globes (all activities while supplies last). Karaoke will start at 5 p.m., Gift Card Bingo will start at 6 p.m., and at 7 p.m. Magician Derek Hughes will take the stage for a fun and entertaining show.

The evening will also include Seasonal Beverage Samples, and a 15 percent discount on Panda Express orders from 5 to 7 p.m.

Please bring gently used Winter Hats and Gloves for the all-day Donation Drive and be sure to sign the Kindness Wall.

For more information, contact George Micalone at 507-457-5312.
The following two tabs change content below.
My Instagram profile

Kiva Grote-Hirsch

Kiva is a Communication Studies: Organizational Communications Major and a Mass Communications: Creative Digital Media and Global Studies Minor who will graduate in 2022. Kiva is from Madison, WI and enjoys writing, reading, photography, and playing soccer.
My Instagram profile

Latest posts by Kiva Grote-Hirsch (see all)

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *