WSU Institutes Self-Imposed Campus Quarantine

Winona State University announced it is enacting a 14-day campus quarantine beginning Nov. 16. The quarantine will limit all non-essential activities on campus for the next two weeks in a concerted effort to deter the spread of COVID-19 over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

“The university is not currently aware of any serious illness related to COVID-19 within the WSU community,” said WSU President Scott R. Olson. “However, the Minnesota Department of Health believes continued spread of the virus over the Thanksgiving holiday poses a serious risk, and we have a responsibility to our students, our employees, and to our community to do our part.”

The self-imposed quarantine is intended to reduce the number of people physically present on campus for the next two weeks.

For the most up-to-date information, visit the WSU COVID-19 website.