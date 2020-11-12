WSU Institutes Self-Imposed Campus Quarantine

by | Nov 12, 2020 | Blog Slider, covid19, Twitter, WSU News | 0 comments

Winona State University announced it is enacting a 14-day campus quarantine beginning Nov. 16. The quarantine will limit all non-essential activities on campus for the next two weeks in a concerted effort to deter the spread of COVID-19 over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

“The university is not currently aware of any serious illness related to COVID-19 within the WSU community,” said WSU President Scott R. Olson. “However, the Minnesota Department of Health believes continued spread of the virus over the Thanksgiving holiday poses a serious risk, and we have a responsibility to our students, our employees, and to our community to do our part.”

The self-imposed quarantine is intended to reduce the number of people physically present on campus for the next two weeks.

For the most up-to-date information, visit the WSU COVID-19 website.

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Winona State University Communications

Winona State University Communications Office manages media relations for the university as well as external and internal communications, connecting with local and regional media outlets in Winona, Rochester, La Crosse and the Twin Cities
My Twitter profile

Latest posts by Winona State University Communications (see all)

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *