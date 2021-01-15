Winona State Ranked #1 in Minnesota for Getting a Job

Winona State University was recently ranked number one in Minnesota for getting a job by two separate studies conducted in 2020 by Zippia, an online resource site that provides tools for job seekers to find the right career for them.

The first ranking put WSU in the top spot among public colleges in Minnesota, and fourth in the United States. The second ranking landed the university in the number one position among mid-sized colleges in the state, public or private, and ninth overall in the U.S.

To determine these rankings, both studies utilized Department of Education College Scorecard data and the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System in making its determinations. Zippia predominantly looked at colleges that offer four-year degrees and made job placement data available. To determine mid-sized college status, they looked at institutions with an enrollment between 5,000-19,999.

In searching for the colleges in each state with the highest job placement statistics 10 years after graduation with a bachelor’s degree, Winona State came out on top in both instances with a placement rate of 94.5%.

Winona State releases annual data of graduates who are employed within one year of completing their degree. The most recent data, which was released in fall 2019 and surveyed the undergraduate class of 2017-18, showed an even higher placement rate of 98.2% (of those respondents available for employment). Even more impressive was that of those employed, 97.9% had secured a job within a field related to their degree.

For more information on WSU’s ranking, visit Zippia.com.

About Winona State

Founded in 1858, Winona State University is a comprehensive, regional public university with over 7.600 students on campuses in Winona and Rochester. Around half of WSU students are first-generation, meaning neither parent has a four-year bachelor’s degree. The oldest member of the Minnesota State system, WSU offers more than 80 undergraduate, pre-professional, licensure, graduate and doctorate programs in five colleges: Business, Education, Liberal Arts, Nursing & Health Sciences, and Science & Engineering.

Winona State is ranked as the second public institution in Minnesota by U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Colleges,” has been named among the “Best in the Midwest” by The Princeton Review for 17 years in a row, and has been featured as one of America’s 100 Best College Buys for quality and value for 24 consecutive years. The University generates $447.9 million in economic impact for the region per year. The University’s mission is to enhance the intellectual, social, cultural and economic vitality of the people and communities we serve: a community of learners improving our world. For more information, visit winona.edu.