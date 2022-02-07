WSU Offers In-State Tuition to All Students

Paying the in-state tuition rate versus the out-of-state tuition rate equates roughly to a $6,500 annual scholarship.

“We know that many non-reciprocity students have chosen not to attend WSU if they didn’t receive the in-state rate,” added Weber, “so we’re looking to reverse this trend.”

The university continues to invest in other ways to keep a WSU education affordable for all students, including through financial aid, university scholarships and WSU Foundation scholarships. Winona State University and the WSU Foundation currently award more than $7.1 million in student scholarships annually, and the Foundation has created more than 100 new scholarships to support students in the last five years alone.

An overarching goal of the Resident Tuition Scholarship is to support equity in higher education, Weber said. The scholarship will be available to all students, including DREAMers, international students, and students who didn’t graduate from a Minnesota high school.

By providing additional financial support to students, WSU can help eliminate educational equity gaps and adapt its systems and cultures to meet the needs of students, Weber explained.