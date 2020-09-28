WSU Offers Free Application Month and Special Virtual Visit Days

Winona State University is taking part in College Knowledge Month, a statewide effort to provide high school graduating seniors with the opportunity to apply for college without incurring any costs. As part of this initiative, WSU will be waiving the $20 application fee for all prospective freshman, as well as transfer students who apply during the entire month of October.

In addition to free application month, WSU has several special virtual visit days throughout October, aimed at immersing prospective students in all that WSU has to offer and what Warrior Life is like.

This Saturday, Oct. 3, join WSU as it hosts the first of two Virtual Saturday Visits this month, beginning at 10 a.m. This event will feature a general admission presentation, housing overview, and current student spotlight, followed by a special information session highlighting WSU’s distinctive Composite Materials Engineering program.

On Thursday, Oct. 15 and Friday, Oct. 16, WSU will host back-to-back Virtual Open Houses, giving prospective students various opportunities to connect with the offices of Admissions and Housing & Residence Life, as well as to hear directly from current WSU students.

Sessions will be held throughout each day for the three core areas of Warrior Life: Becoming a Warrior, Living Like a Warrior and Succeeding as a Warrior. Session times will be held several times each day, allowing attendees to create their own schedule and Meet What’s Possible at Winona State University.

To round out the fall break weekend, WSU will also hold another Virtual Saturday Visit on Saturday, Oct. 17 beginning at 10 a.m. This event will again feature a general admissions presentation, housing overview, and spotlight on current students.

To take advantage of free application month, visit

https://www.winona.edu/admissions/undergraduate/apply.asp

For more information on virtual Admissions events during the month of October, visit winona.edu/admissions/undergraduate/visit-days.asp.

