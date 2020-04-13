President Olson DJs for KQAL

Winona State University President Scott Olson and WSU Student Association President Ben Ellgen will serve as guest DJs for KQAL 89.5 FM from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 14. The theme of the April 14 show will be “Minnesota” and featured Minnesota-based artists and songs. Listen online at www.kqal.org.

President Olson joins the team at KQAL each semester to host his official program, “Working on a Dream.” To listen to previous KQAL programs with President Olson, visit his Insights blog (https://news.winona.edu/insights/).

KQAL is the only full service, independent radio station in Winona and has been serving the area since 1975. KQAL is operated by the Mass Communication Department at WSU and is staffed primarily by student volunteers. It has a dual mission: to provide career training for students interested in radio broadcasting as well as to provide the residents of southeastern Minnesota and Western Wisconsin with quality educational and entertaining programming.