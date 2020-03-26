Update on Registration Windows

March 26, 2020

To the WSU Community:

Let me start by thanking each and every one of you for working so diligently to find ways to finish this semester strongly. I have been impressed by your ability to take on a monumental challenge in uncertain times. It is inspiring, and I am extremely proud to work with such outstanding colleagues and students.

Given all the time and effort that has been allocated to shifting classes to alternative modes of delivery, WSU staff and administration have decided to push the current student registration back one week. This will give our faculty members more time for quality advising with their advisees, and give students more time to acclimate to the online class experience.

Students, you can find your updated registration window in eServices. Registration windows will begin opening April 13. For Seniors, PSEO and Non-Degree Seekers, registration windows will open April 20.

Again, I recognize this is an exceptionally challenging time for our campus, and I want to thank you for your courage and resilience. As you complete the remainder of the semester, please remember to take care of yourself and take advantage of the campus resources available to you. Working together, I’m confident our community of learners can face these challenges and persevere.

Be Well,

Dr. Ted Reilly

Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs

Winona State University