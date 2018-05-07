WSU Announces New Dean of College of Nursing and Health Sciences

Winona State University announces Julie M. Anderson has accepted the position of Dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences, effective July 1.

“We’re very excited to welcome Dr. Anderson to the Winona State community of learners,” said Patricia Rogers, WSU Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs. “A strong, well-respected Dean in the College of Nursing and Health Sciences is vital to the success of Winona State. I am delighted to work with Dr. Anderson as we join our faculty and staff colleagues to move WSU and WSU-Rochester to new levels of excellence.”

Prior to her appointment at WSU, Anderson served as Dean and Professor in the School of Nursing at the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth. She received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing, her Master of Science in Parent/Child Nursing, and her Ph.D. in Education, Research Methodologies, Educational Foundations and Research from the University of North Dakota-Grand Forks.

“I am honored to be the next Dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences, and I’m thrilled to be joining the vibrant Winona State community,” said Anderson. “WSU’s tradition of excellence in education is a known distinction. I look forward to building the future of the college in partnership with faculty and staff.”

Anderson assumes leadership of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences from Dr. William McBreen, who joined the WSU community in 2000 and was appointed Dean of the College in 2009.

WSU’s College of Nursing and Health Sciences provides quality graduate and undergraduate programs in Nursing and Health Sciences, Recreation, Tourism, and Social Work. The College’s educational environment supports life-long wellness in the individual, the University, the community, and global society committed to social justice. Its programs are designed to graduate caring, ethical, competent, and progressive professionals who are sensitive to diversity and prepared to work with individuals through all stages of health and wellness.

The College of Nursing and Health Sciences annually graduates around 600 students and includes the following departments:

For more information, call the University Communications Office at 507-457-5024.