WSU Announces Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs

Darrell Newton has joined Winona State University as Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, effective July 6, 2020.

Newton relayed his excitement at becoming part of the Winona State community, “To say that I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as Provost here at Winona State is a major understatement. Throughout my days as an adjunct lecturer, and on to full professor; from a department chair to an associate dean and later an associate vice-chancellor, I have endeavored to not only become a well-rounded academician but a reliable, dependable leader. I deeply respect the shared governance process at WSU and stand ready to work closely with President Olson in supporting our students, faculty, and staff.”

Newton comes to WSU from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he has served since 2017 as Associate Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs and Dean of Graduate Studies. Previous positions include Associate Dean for The Fulton School of Liberal Arts and Department Chair of Communication Studies at Salisbury University. He has also initiated and chaired multiple student learning initiatives.

Newton earned his Ph.D. and master’s degree in Communication Arts from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Additionally, he received a master’s degree in English as well as his bachelor’s degree in Mass Communications from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

“Dr. Newton brings valued expertise to Winona State University,” says WSU President Scott Olson. “His student-centered approach and experience in leadership will help propel Winona State academics to the next level, providing our students with a superior education. We are looking forward to welcoming him to campus in July.”

Newton replaces Dr. Edward “Ted” Reilly, who has served as Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs since July 2019. According to Olson, “Dr. Reilly has provided valuable leadership and smooth continuity during a period of transition for the University. We are grateful for his steady and continued service to WSU.”

