This Month in Music – January/February 2020

The Winona State University Department of Music will host a variety of performances throughout the months of January and February.

Upcoming Events

A Musical Tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr, featuring WSU Faculty Jazz and special guests at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 21 in the DuFresne Performing Arts Center Vivian Fusillo Main Stage Theatre.

Minnesota Music Listening Contest at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 24 in the DuFresne Performing Arts Center Recital Hall.

Music Education Workshop at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, February 1 in the DuFresne Performing Arts Center Recital Hall.

Guest Artist: Faythe Vollrath (Harpsichord) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 18 in the DuFresne Performing Arts Center Recital Hall.

Music Scholarship Audition Day is on Saturday, February 22.

Student Recital: Zachary Hathcock (Percussion) at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, February 23 in the DuFresne Performing Arts Center Recital Hall.

For more information contact Marybeth Lenhardt at mlenhardt@winona.edu.