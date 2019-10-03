WSU Offers Free Application During Month of October

Winona State University will participate in College Knowledge Month, a statewide effort to provide every graduating high school senior the opportunity to apply for college. WSU will be one of seven Minnesota State Universities to waive the $20 application fee for prospective students and transfer students for the entire month of October.

 

During College Knowledge Month, high schools and postsecondary institutions will work together to engage with students and offer support as they go through the college application process.

 

For more information about enrolling at Winona State University, visit https://www.winona.edu/admissions/undergraduate/apply.asp

