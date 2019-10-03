Winona State University will participate in College Knowledge Month, a statewide effort to provide every graduating high school senior the opportunity to apply for college. WSU will be one of seven Minnesota State Universities to waive the $20 application fee for prospective students and transfer students for the entire month of October.
During College Knowledge Month, high schools and postsecondary institutions will work together to engage with students and offer support as they go through the college application process.
For more information about enrolling at Winona State University, visit https://www.winona.edu/admissions/undergraduate/apply.asp
Jake Leskovar
Latest posts by Jake Leskovar (see all)
- WSU Offers Free Application During Month of October - October 3, 2019
- Micalone Appointed Director of Student Union and Activities - September 12, 2019
- Warrior Game Day Experience 2019 - August 27, 2019
Recent Comments