This Month in Music at WSU – October 2019

The Winona State University Department of Music will host a variety of performances throughout the month of October.

Here is the list of upcoming events:

Faculty Clarinet Recital featuring Daniel Sheridan at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 1st in the DuFresne Performing Arts Center Recital Hall.

International Music Series featuring Colleen Haas and the WSU Percussion Ensemble at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, October 10th in the DuFresne Performing Arts Center Recital Hall.

International Music Series featuring Pooja Goswami Pavan (Vocal), Allalaghatta Pavan (Tabla) and Praful Kelkar (Sarod) at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, October 17th in the DuFresne Performing Arts Center Recital Hall.

WSU Choirs at 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 18th at the Central Lutheran Church.

International Music Series featuring Gao Hong at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, October 31st in the DuFresne Performing Arts Center Recital Hall.

For more information contact Marybeth Lenhardt at mlenhardt@winona.edu