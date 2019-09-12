Micalone Appointed Director of Student Union and Activities

Winona State University announces the appointment of George Micalone to the position of Director of Student Union and Activities.

As Director of Student Union & Activities, Micalone will oversee all operations, services and programming in the WSU Student Union, Kryzsko Commons. Micalone is responsible for facility improvements, budget, reservations, and maintenance. In addition, he will work alongside the Student Activities team in providing support for Student Senate, University Programming Activities Committee (UPAC), Homecoming, Greek Life, and Leadership Development, among others.

Micalone comes to Winona State with 16 years of leadership experience. He has direct expertise in programming, student activities, and building operations, and most recently served as Director of Student Activities and Assistant Director of Memorial Union at Iowa State University.

Micalone earned his master’s degree in College Counseling and Student Development from St. Cloud State University and his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Bryant University in Rhode Island.

“I am thrilled to serve as the Director of Student Union and Activities at Winona State University,” says Micalone. “I look forward to working with the talented staff in Kryzsko Commons and around campus to continue to grow and improve the facility, operations, and programs that serve the students of WSU.”

For more information, call the WSU Communications Office at 507-457-5024.