Winona State University Move-In Day will take place Tuesday, Aug. 20, on Main and West campuses. The busiest times are generally around 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Traffic delays can be expected along Huff, Mark, Main and Sarnia streets and around the West campus area. Traffic flow adjustments will be made in these areas between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Traffic flow maps are available at winona.edu/housing/moving.asp.
New Student Welcome Week runs Aug. 20-23. Fall semester classes begin Monday, Aug. 26.
For more information, visit winona.edu/welcomeweek.
The following two tabs change content below.
Winona State University Communications Office manages media relations for the university as well as external and internal communications, connecting with local and regional media outlets in Winona, Rochester, La Crosse and the Twin Cities
Latest posts by Winona State University Communications (see all)
- WSU Hosts Move-In Day Aug. 20 - August 12, 2019
- WSU Mourns the Passing of Lumono Lowala - August 9, 2019
- WSU Recognized for Quality & Excellence in Study Abroad - July 9, 2019
Recent Comments