WSU In the News – Alumna Named VP of WCHA Women’s League

Winona State University alumna Jennifer Flowers ’03 has been named Vice President and Commissioner of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) Women’s League.

Flowers graduated from Winona State in 2003 with a degree in Education and was a four-year starter on the Warriors’ volleyball team. She returned to WSU in 2012 and served as associate athletic director and senior woman administrator until 2015.

According to the WCHA press release, Flowers will direct the Women’s League as well as work with the WCHA President and Men’s League Commissioner to drive the Association’s shared goals and vision.

Read more: Star Tribune “WCHA names NSIC’s Jennifer Flowers as its women’s league commissioner“