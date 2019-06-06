WSU In the News – Alumna Named VP of WCHA Women’s League

by | Jun 6, 2019 | Twitter, WSU News | 0 comments

Photo Credit: Star Tribune

Photo Credit: Star Tribune

Winona State University alumna Jennifer Flowers ’03 has been named Vice President and Commissioner of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) Women’s League.

Flowers graduated from Winona State in 2003 with a degree in Education and was a four-year starter on the Warriors’ volleyball team. She returned to WSU in 2012 and served as associate athletic director and senior woman administrator until 2015.

According to the WCHA press release, Flowers will direct the Women’s League as well as work with the WCHA President and Men’s League Commissioner to drive the Association’s shared goals and vision.

 

Read more: Star Tribune “WCHA names NSIC’s Jennifer Flowers as its women’s league commissioner

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Winona State University Communications

Winona State University Communications Office manages media relations for the university as well as external and internal communications, connecting with local and regional media outlets in Winona, Rochester, La Crosse and the Twin Cities
My Twitter profile

Latest posts by Winona State University Communications (see all)

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *