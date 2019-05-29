WSU Appoints Education Dean

Winona State University announces the appointment of Dr. Daniel Kirk to the position of Dean of the College of Education, effective July 8, 2019.

Kirk previously served as Dean & Professor of Education, American University of Ras al Khaimah, UAE. Prior to this, he served as an Associate Dean and Professor at the National Defense College, Abu Dhabi. He has also served in leadership positions and on faculty in the US, UAE and Bahrain, and was a middle/high school English Language Arts teacher in the UK, Dubai, Bermuda and Qatar.

“Dr. Kirk will bring to WSU his clear vision, demonstrated success in leadership, and an international perspective with a deep understanding of preparing teachers for our global society,” said Dr. Patricia Rogers, WSU Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs. “He is dedicated to learners and knows that student success is inextricably bound to the success of our faculty.”

Kirk joins Winona State as the university prepares for the grand opening of the Education Village in fall 2019.

To launch this bold new state-of-the-art teaching environment, the College’s new dean must be a visionary as well as an inspirational leader, said Rogers, and Kirk is the right person for the role.

“The Education Village is both a location and a vision for excellence in teaching and learning, designed by the faculty and staff to prepare teachers for today’s rapidly changing needs,” Rogers explained. “Together, Dr. Kirk and the entire faculty and staff in the College of Education will nurture and enhance the New Winona Model in teacher preparation and professional development.”

Kirk obtained his B.A. in English Studies and his M.A. in Education-Special Education Needs from the University of Sunderland, UK and his Ph.D. in Education-Language Education from the University of Georgia. He is a recognized expert on educational policy formation in international settings and is often consulted regarding setting national teacher preparation policy and practice, with a focus on the Persian Gulf states.

Kirk assumes leadership of the College of Education from Dr. Tarrell Portman, who was appointed Dean of the College in 2014.

“I’m very excited to be joining the Winona State College of Education,” said Kirk. “I was impressed by the historical legacy of WSU in the preparation of highly qualified teachers, and the opportunities that exist for the College of Education to build upon the transformational work of Dean Portman, positioning the College to become a national leader in educator preparation.”

For more information, call the WSU Communications Office at 507-457-5024.

About the Winona State University College of Education

As the first teacher preparation school west of the Mississippi River and the first home of the National Education Association, the Winona State University College of Education has a long and storied history of innovation and leadership. The college enrollment, including all teacher education programs university-wide, is approximately 1,262 undergraduate students and 270 graduate students, supported by 40 full-time professors.

With campuses in both Winona and Rochester, the College of Education is divided into seven departments and three centers, ranging from Early Childhood & Elementary Education to Counselor Education and Education Leadership. The college offers 22 Undergraduate Teacher Licensure programs, one Post-Baccalaureate Teacher Licensure program, 12 master’s programs, and three additional licensure and certificate programs.

Initial licensure and advanced programs are accredited by the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education (NCATE) and the Minnesota Board of Teaching (BOT) and meet all standards accredited by the Council for Accreditation of Counseling and Related Education Programs (CACREP) and are recognized for state licensure in both school and community counseling. Educational Leadership is accredited by the Minnesota Board of School Administrators (BOSA). The WSU Children’s Center is accredited by the National Association of the Education of Young Children (NAEYC).

To learn more about the WSU College of Education visit: winona.edu/education.