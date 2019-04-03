WSU In the News – Nursing Students Organize Family Health Fair

Each year, Winona State University-Rochester Nursing students volunteer their time to coordinate and run an annual Family Health Fair at the Rochester Public Library.

The event provides a family-friendly environment in which the nursing students can work with the community and provide basic health education on things like nutrition and physical activity.

