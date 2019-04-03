Each year, Winona State University-Rochester Nursing students volunteer their time to coordinate and run an annual Family Health Fair at the Rochester Public Library.
The event provides a family-friendly environment in which the nursing students can work with the community and provide basic health education on things like nutrition and physical activity.
Read more in the Rochester Post-Bulletin: “WSU nursing students aim health info at young kids“
The following two tabs change content below.
Andrea Northam
Latest posts by Andrea Northam (see all)
- WSU In the News – Nursing Students Organize Family Health Fair - April 3, 2019
- College of Business Forms Alumni Leadership Advisory Board - February 18, 2019
- College of Business Recognized for Community Engagement - February 11, 2019
Recent Comments