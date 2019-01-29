Severe Weather Notice – Jan. 30

Due to extreme cold, WSU will be closed all day on Wednesday, Jan. 30. This applies to the Winona campus, WSU-Rochester and all offsite program locations. This is a serious weather situation, and we urge all students, faculty and staff to stay indoors during this event. (See: Precautions for Dangerous and Life-Threatening Cold) Read below for details on available campus services during this time.

Wednesday, Jan. 30:

WSU will be closed. All WSU employees, with the exception of weather-essential employees, are excused from work.

All classes and events will be cancelled. All buildings and offices not listed below will be closed and locked. This includes Krueger Library, the IWC, Health Services, and the WSU Children’s Centers.

Campus Dining Services Jack Kane Dining will be open for breakfast one hour later than normal (8am – 10:15am), lunch (10:45am – 1:30 pm), light lunch (1:30pm – 4:30pm), and dinner (4:30pm – 7:30pm) Lourdes Dining will be open for brunch (10am – 1pm) and dinner (4:30pm – 6:30pm) All retail will be closed. This includes all of Zane’s, Einstein’s and Somsen Café.

Student Union will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

WSU Residence Halls will be open and operating as usual.

Shuttle Bus Services will not be available, but Campus Security will be operating two WSU Shuttle Vans from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. See below for more details.

Campus Security will be available. Call 507-457-5555.

If you require medical attention, go to Urgent Care or the Emergency Room at Winona Health (855 Mankato Ave., 507-454-3650). Call 911 in case of an emergency.

WSU Shuttle Van Service for Jan. 30:

Campus Security will operate two WSU Shuttle Vans from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 30. The vans will arrive every 15-20 minutes. Wait inside the buildings of the stop locations and when you observe the van arriving, walk out to it. If a van does not arrive within 30 minutes, call Security (457-5555) and ask for an estimated time of arrival.

Van 1 will run between Lourdes and Main campus.

Pickup/Drop off locations:

-Main Campus: Kryzsko Commons Bus Stop (Huff Street)

-Lourdes Hall-College Center Entrance

Van 2 will run between East Lake Apartments and Main campus.

Pickup/Drop off locations:

-East Lake Apartments-Franklin Street (Building A)

-Main Campus: Kryzsko Commons Bus Stop (Huff Street)