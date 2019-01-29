Precautions for Dangerous and Life-Threatening Cold

As the Winona area prepares for record-breaking cold tonight through Thursday morning, all students are urged to take extra precautions to avoid potentially life threatening situations.

According to the Wind Chill Advisory issued by the National Weather Service, Winona is set to experience “dangerous and life-threatening cold.” Subzero temperatures and strong winds will create wind chills from minus 40 to as low as minus 65. In these conditions, frostbite can occur in as little as 5 minutes. Extra precautions should also be taken to protect against hypothermia.

The best way to guard against these dangerous and life-threatening conditions is to STAY INDOORS.

If you must go out:

Dress for cold weather.

Wear layers of loose-fitting, warm clothing as the layers will trap air and provide insulation.

Your outer shell should be water-repellent and hooded.

Always wear a hat.

Consider a balaclava to cover your mouth and protect your lungs.

Mittens are better than gloves.

For other cold weather tips, read: 9 Ways to Stay Safe in Extremely Cold Weather

(Source: Campus message from Denise McDowell, Ed.D, Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Life)