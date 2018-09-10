Henrickson Receives Distinguished Young Alumni Award

Winona State University announces Jordan Henrickson ’14 as the 2018 recipient of the Distinguished Young Alumni Award.

Henrickson graduated from WSU with a Bachelor of Science in Education and was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Army. He went on to receive his master’s degree in Strategic Security and Counterterrorism from George Washington University in 2016.

During his time at WSU, Henrickson was captain of the cross-country team for two years, an ROTC Cadet Mentor for three years and named to the WSU Dean’s List. He served as a Big Brother during all four years of his college career and also worked off campus as a certified emergency medical technician.

Henrickson is the youngest officer to receive the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal twice in his unit at Fort Bliss, Texas. He also received the Army Commendation Medal, for saving a civilian’s life during a traffic accident in 2015, and the Army Achievement Medal for elite physical fitness. He is recognized by the Battalion, Brigade, and Division Commanders for his excellence and outstanding service to the Army.

Henrickson continues to be highly engaged in his community. He still serves as a Big Brother, and also spends time volunteering at animal shelters. He recently funded a program to start a weather balloon program at an area middle school to encourage students to become interested in science and engineering.

Henrickson and his wife, Samantha, have twosons, Kyran (2 years) and Kamryn (7 months). They recently relocated to Geronimo, Okla., where Henrickson is stationed at Fort Sill. He anticipates being promoted to the rank of Captain in September.

The Winona State University Alumni Society annually recognizes alumni, faculty, staff and community members for their outstanding commitment to the University, its mission and to improving our world. For more information, visit http://www.winona.edu/alumni/awards.asp.