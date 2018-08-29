WSU Senior University Promotes Lifelong Learners

WSU Retiree Center’s Senior University is a peer-led set of short courses taught by retirees and topic experts to provide intellectual and cultural stimulation and growth, providing today’s accomplished adult with opportunities for lifelong learning and leadership.

The learning opportunity and an interview with the director of the Retiree Center, Jessica Kauphusman was recently featured on the Winona Post.

All courses are $40. To register visit, https://mnscu.rschooltoday.com/public/getclass/category_id/219/program_id/37/subcategory_id/619