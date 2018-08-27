Warrior Game Day Experience kicks off for the 2018 season at 11 a.m. Sept. 8! This fun community event is free and open to the public, and includes live music, food trucks, contests and giveaways, and much more.
All members of the WSU and Winona communities are invited to be part of the excitement and help boost campus and fan spirit before each WSU home football game. This family-friendly event will include inflatables for all ages, a Junior Warrior Zone with games and activities for children, picnic areas, and opportunities to interact with WSU student clubs and local Winona business partners.
Game Day Experience will take place on Johnson Street between King and Mark streets prior to each home football game during the 2018 season. Don’t miss the Warrior Walk, featuring the WSU football team, coaches, dance team and cheer team an hour before the start of the game.
Please note Mark Street between Huff and Main streets will be closed to through traffic during Game Day Experience, and drivers can anticipate increased traffic flow on both Main and Huff.
Mark your calendar for the 2018 Warrior Game Day Experience!
September 8
WSU vs. Sioux Falls– 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kickoff
Theme: Community Day – SE Minnesota
September 22
WSU vs. Mankato– 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kickoff
October 6 (Homecoming)
WSU vs University of Mary– 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kickoff
October 20
WSU vs Duluth– 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kickoff
Theme: Community Day – Western Wisconsin
October 27
WSU vs. Southwest– 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kickoff
Theme: Youth Sports Day / Halloween
November 10
WSU vs. Concordia St. Paul– 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kickoff
The Warrior Game Day Experience is sponsored by the Winona State University Foundation.
For more information or to get your business involved, call Jennifer Hoffman at 507-457-2966.
Kassidy Jackson
Latest posts by Kassidy Jackson (see all)
- WSU Senior University Promotes Lifelong Learners - August 29, 2018
- Warrior Game Day Experience 2018 - August 27, 2018
- WSU Department of Theatre & Dance Fall Auditions - August 22, 2018
Recent Comments