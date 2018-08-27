Warrior Game Day Experience 2018

Warrior Game Day Experience kicks off for the 2018 season at 11 a.m. Sept. 8! This fun community event is free and open to the public, and includes live music, food trucks, contests and giveaways, and much more.

 

All members of the WSU and Winona communities are invited to be part of the excitement and  help boost campus and fan spirit before each WSU home football game. This family-friendly event will include inflatables for all ages, a Junior Warrior Zone with games and activities for children, picnic areas, and opportunities to interact with WSU student clubs and local Winona business partners.

 

Game Day Experience will take place on Johnson Street between King and Mark streets prior to each home football game during the 2018 season. Don’t miss the Warrior Walk, featuring the WSU football team, coaches, dance team and cheer team an hour before the start of the game.

 

Please note Mark Street between Huff and Main streets will be closed to through traffic during Game Day Experience, and drivers can anticipate increased traffic flow on both Main and Huff.

 

Mark your calendar for the 2018 Warrior Game Day Experience!

 

September 8

WSU vs. Sioux Falls– 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kickoff 

Theme: Community Day – SE Minnesota

 

September 22

WSU vs. Mankato– 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kickoff

Theme: Family Weekend

 

October 6 (Homecoming)

WSU vs University of Mary– 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kickoff

Theme: A Warrior Through Time

 

October 20

WSU vs Duluth– 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kickoff

Theme: Community Day – Western Wisconsin

 

October 27

WSU vs. Southwest– 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kickoff

Theme: Youth Sports Day / Halloween

 

November 10

WSU vs. Concordia St. Paul–  11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kickoff

Theme: Armed Services Day

 

The Warrior Game Day Experience is sponsored by the Winona State University Foundation.

 

For more information or to get your business involved, call Jennifer Hoffman at 507-457-2966.

