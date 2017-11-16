WSU – Rochester’s Graduate Nursing and Education Departments hosting New Space Open House Celebrations Nov. 30th at 3 p.m.

Rochester, Minn. – Winona State University – Rochester ’s (WSU- R) Graduate Nursing and Education departments will jointly host an open house event to celebrate two new spaces on the Rochester campus Nov. 30th at 3 p.m.
The Graduate Nursing open house will be held at the main RCTC building and the Education open house will be held in Winona State University – Rochester’s STEM Village located in the RCTC Heintz Center.
Dr. William McBreen, Dean for the College of Nursing and Health Sciences, sees their new space as an opportunity for the Rochester community.
“The space provides opportunities to improve already strong academic programs in Rochester. More than that, the space also provides a sense of place that is important to the community of Rochester and to ourselves as a reminder that we are not just visitors, we are part of the future of healthcare and social services
in Rochester and throughout southeastern Minnesota,” McBreen said.
The new space provides nursing faculty, staff, and students both a historic perspective and a fresh, modern venue, which is more conducive to learning. Dr. Jane Foote, Chair of the Winona State Nursing Department believes the new offices will facilitate better collaboration.
“We have begun hosting the Southeastern Minnesota Chapter of the American Holistic Nurses Association (AHNA) in this space once a month. I see this type of space use, facilitating learning and networking as a great use of this space. Opening our doors to the community in new ways is possible in this space,” Foote said.
Nursing is not the only WSU–R department celebrating this year. Dr. Wendy Shannon, Chair of the Rochester Education Department and Director of the Graduate Induction Program explains that their new space, located near the STEM Village, will be a great home for her and her colleagues.
“This space provides a permanent home for the Rochester Education Department faculty and staff. STEM Village is in the same wing as our office suites. We provide professional development opportunities to area teachers and have classroom space for our students.”
This year, both departments are celebrating important historic milestones. WSU nursing is celebrating its 10th year of DNP education and the 20th year of their Nurse Practitioner program. Two additional graduate nursing programs are celebrating 30 years, Nursing Organizational Leadership and Clinical Nurse Specialist. The Kappa Mu Chapter of STTI is also celebrating 30 years. The RN to BS completion degree is celebrating 40 years, and finally the graduation of WSU’s first Baccalaureate program is marking 50 years.
The Education Department’s Graduate Induction Program celebrates 31 years this year. Both the Paraprofessional to Teacher program and the Teacher Education Program in Austin are making their three-year marks.
WSU–R will have a trolley available for visitors to easily travel between the RCTC main building and STEM Village.
For more information about the New Space Open House event, please contact: Sam Beyers, the WSU-Rochester Recruitment and Marketing Coordinator at 507.535.3976.
