WSU – Rochester’s Graduate Nursing and Education Departments hosting New Space Open House Celebrations Nov. 30th at 3 p.m.

Rochester, Minn. – Winona State University – Rochester ’s (WSU- R) Graduate Nursing and Education departments will jointly host an open house event to celebrate two new spaces on the Rochester campus Nov. 30th at 3 p.m.

The Graduate Nursing open house will be held at the main RCTC building and the Education open house will be held in Winona State University – Rochester’s STEM Village located in the RCTC Heintz Center.

Dr. William McBreen, Dean for the College of Nursing and Health Sciences, sees their new space as an opportunity for the Rochester community.

“The space provides opportunities to improve already strong academic programs in Rochester. More than that, the space also provides a sense of place that is important to the community of Rochester and to ourselves as a reminder that we are not just visitors, we are part of the future of healthcare and social services