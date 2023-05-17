WSU Students Travel the Country to Find Secret Truths from the Past

Heading out on the open road to uncover hidden stories from the past, two Winona State University history students decided to take a different route than normal this spring for completing their senior capstone.

Fulfilling their graduation requirement to write an original research paper using primary resources, students Maxwell Miller and Jessica Chacich used grant money to dive into the life of Alexander the Great, as well as the impact of U.S. government action on an ousted Chilean president.

Both students had won competitive grants from WSU’s Undergraduate Research and Creative Projects program which they used to fund their visit to archives across the United States.

As a part of Miller’s capstone project, he wanted to explore the underlying brutality of Alexander the Great.