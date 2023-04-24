Winona State University Hosts Spring 2023 Commencement

Winona State University Spring Commencement ceremonies will take place Friday, May 5, in McCown Gym, Memorial Hall, on the Winona campus.

The first ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. and include the College of Education and the College of Science and Engineering. The second ceremony will begin at noon and include the College of Nursing and Health Sciences. The third ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. and include the College of Business and the College of Liberal Arts.

Doors open 30 minutes prior to each ceremony. Tickets are not required. Seating in the gym is available on a first-come first-served basis. Overflow seating will be available in the Harriet Johnson Auditorium in Somsen Hall.

The ceremonies will be live streamed with captions in multiple languages. The livestream will be available at: wsu.mn/commencement.

The Commencement ceremonies will be broadcast live on HBC TV 25. HBC also will rebroadcast the ceremonies May 6 and 7. The 9 a.m. ceremony will air at 6 p.m., the noon ceremony will air at 8 p.m., and the 3 p.m. ceremony will air at 10 p.m.

Throughout the day, graduates are invited to ring the Commencement Bell to proclaim their achievement. The bell will be located on the sidewalk between the clock tower and the Gazebo.

For more information, visit wsu.mn/commencement.