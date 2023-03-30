WSU Presents “Community Healing Through Activism, Community Gardens, and Empathy”

The Winona State University Expanding Perspectives Series will host “Community Healing Through Activism, Community Gardens, and Empathy” with Melvin Giles at 7 p.m. Monday, April 10, in the Science Laboratory Center Auditorium (SLC 120).

Also known as the “Peace Bubble Man,” Giles is a peacemaker raised in the Rondo neighborhood of St. Paul, Minn. He will discuss racism in the Rondo neighborhood and will share his story about using organizing, community gardens, and peacemaking to bring about community healing.

He will describe how he used community gardens to bring people together while combating racism, and how these community gardens aimed to encourage people to consider ways in which they could improve community peace.