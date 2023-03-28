WSU President Hosts Spring KQAL Show

Winona State University President Scott R. Olson will host his semi-annual radio show, “Working on a Dream,” from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, on KQAL 89.5 FM. To listen online, visit kqal.org.

Olson will co-host the show with Student Senate President Malorie Olson. The theme will be “Pop Go the Olsons,” with each Olson selecting 10 pop songs for the show playlist.

KQAL is the only full service, independent radio station in Winona and has been serving the area since 1975. KQAL is operated by the Mass Communication Department at WSU and is staffed primarily by student volunteers. It has a dual mission: to provide career training for students interested in radio broadcasting as well as to provide the residents of southeastern Minnesota and Western Wisconsin with quality educational and entertaining programming.