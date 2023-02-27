Apply to Winona State for Free in March

This March, Winona State University will offer free applications to all prospective students considering WSU for Fall 2023.

Along with waiving the $20 application fee during the month of March, Winona State will host several exciting events this spring for prospective students, in which they can learn more about academic programs, scholarships, and all the benefits and amenities of Warrior Life.

If your schedule doesn’t allow for weekday visits, WSU also offers Saturday Visits once a month. Visit campus on March 25 or April 8 for a 3-hour visit that includes an info session, current student interactions, campus and housing tours, and lunch in the Jack Kane Dining Hall. To sign up, visit wsu.mn/visitwsu.

Join WSU for a Warrior Life Experience Day for high school seniors on Monday, April 10. Prospective students can live like a Warrior by visiting a class or two and eating lunch in the Jack Kane Dining Hall, all while being paired with a current student in the Ambassador’s Club. This event is a fundraiser for the Ambassador’s Club and will include a nominal cost. More information will be available at winona.edu/visit.

On Wednesday, April 19, the Winona State College of Science and Engineering will offer a day full of informational sessions and lab and classroom tours. This “Showcase Day” will partner with WSU’s university-wide Research and Creative Achievement Day and feature senior research projects from across campus. Contact CoSE@winona.edu to learn more and sign up.

To learn more about additional events for prospective students and to apply for free this month, visit winona.edu/admissions.