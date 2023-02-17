WSU Students Gain Hands-On Experience at Gundersen St. Elizabeth’s

As a nursing student, Megan Honrud needed a way to apply what she had learned in the classroom to real, hands-on experiences in the field.

That’s exactly what she got at Gundersen St. Elizabeth’s Senior Living in Wabasha.

During the 2022 Fall Semester at Winona State University, Honrud was enrolled in a course that taught her the difficulties of older adult care.

To put that into practice, Honrud was given a new teacher — 90-year-old Marion Averbeck, a tenant at Gundersen St Elizabeth’s Senior Living.