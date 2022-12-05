Using Community to De-Stress & Find Success

Dahle, originally from nearby Harmony, Minn., also developed a deep appreciation for the natural beauty of the Winona area, hiking the local trails and enjoying the river valley vistas when he needed to relax and unwind amidst all the studying.

“One of my favorite memories is standing on top of Garvin Heights at night, looking over the City of Winona and the university,” he said. “Those moments hold a sentimental place in my heart.”

His biggest piece of advice for other students is to take it easy. “Overstressing will make you sick. College is a challenge, but you’ll get through the tough lessons and make it out better than ever.”

“One of the most crucial things I have learned is that opportunities always work out,” Dahle said. “It may differ from how you expect it or what you want, but life will always give you a chance.”

After graduation, Dahle plans to work at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. His dream is to take his nursing license abroad eventually and practice in New Zealand.