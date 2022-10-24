Schmidt Appointed Director of Admissions

Schmidt has a bachelor’s degree in human resource management and a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Winona State. She has over 22 years of experience in higher education, with years of service in both the University Advancement and Student Life & Enrollment Management divisions. She is a member of the Warrior Hub Leadership Council and most recently served as Senior Associate Registrar.

“Based on Ms. Schmidt’s experience, I have no doubt she can continue the great work in progress and embrace the disruptions and opportunities ahead with agility,” said Dr. Denise McDowell, Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Life at WSU.

For more information, call the WSU Marketing and Communications Office at 507-457-5024.

About Winona State University

Founded in 1858, Winona State University is a comprehensive, regional public university with campuses in Winona and Rochester. The oldest member of the Minnesota State system, WSU offers more than 80 undergraduate, pre-professional, licensure, graduate and doctorate programs in five colleges: Business, Education, Liberal Arts, Nursing & Health Sciences, and Science & Engineering.

Winona State is ranked among the Top 40 universities in the Midwest region (U.S. News and World Report, 2022-23) and has been named among the “Best in the Midwest” by The Princeton Review for 19 consecutive years. The University generates $447.9 million in economic impact for the region per year. The university’s mission is to enhance the intellectual, social, cultural and economic vitality of the people and communities it serves: a community of learners improving our world. For more information, visit winona.edu.