Winona State University Hosts Engineering Showcase

The Winona State University Miller Brothers School of Engineering will host an Engineering Showcase at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, for future WSU students interested in pursuing a career in the field of engineering.

The event will highlight the university’s Composite Materials Engineering and General Engineering programs. Prospective students will have the opportunity to connect with faculty and current students, as well as see demonstrations and tour the facilities.

Winona State is the only university in the country that offers an ABET-accredited four-year degree in the specialty area of Composite Materials Engineering. The General Engineering program, with options in Electronics or Statistics, is setting pace to be one of the Midwest’s best General Engineering programs.

Engineering students at WSU receive a high-quality education by engaging in hands-on opportunities in classrooms and lab spaces with state-of-the-art equipment.

To register for the event, create an account or log on to the MyWarriorLife portal and choose Engineering Open House under the Events tab.

If you have additional questions, email the Engineering Department at cose@winona.edu or call the Admissions Office at 507-457-5100.